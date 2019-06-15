SKILBECK Thelma Joyce Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place, Warrnambool on June 11, 2019. Aged 92 years Loved wife of Edward (dec.). Loving mother of Robyn, Barry (dec.), Russell, Julie, Sandra and their families. 'Re-united with Dad.' ///c Dear Mum, Your determination was never to be measured by your tiny size. Thank you for your dedication to our family. We were blessed to have you for so long. Love and miss you already. - Sandra, Stuart (dec.), Alex and Lachie. ///c Our dearest Mum and Nanna, We love you to the moon, the stars and the whole wide universe and back. May the stillness of the stars watch over you forever. - Love always Julie, Isabelle and Sam. ///c In loving memories of Thelma Skilbeck Much loved mother of Robyn and Grandmother of Michelle, Andrew and Emily and great grandmother to their children. - Loved by all. May the stillness of the stars watch over you ///c Mum, We will miss our conversations and cup of coffee we often shared. We appreciated your kindness and generosity. Miss you always - Russell and Maddison. Private Burial Published in The Courier on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary