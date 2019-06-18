Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Thea WILKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thea WILKES

Notice Condolences

Thea WILKES Notice
WILKES (nee Schreur) Thea Maria 10/11/1940 - 15/06/2019 Passed away peacefully at Gandarra surrounded by her family. Much Loved wife to John for 56 years. Loving mum to Linda. Adored Oma to Ben & Jaydee, Sam & Rachel, Tim & Ellie. Old Oma to Annika, Corey, Pippa & Peyton. Much Loved mum to Peter & Wendy. Beautiful Oma to Ashlee. Oma to Jordan. You will be very much missed, Always in our Hearts. The family would like to thank all the staff at Hospice and Gandarra for the beautiful care given to Thea, John and family.
Published in The Courier on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.