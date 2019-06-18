|
|
WILKES (nee Schreur) Thea Maria 10/11/1940 - 15/06/2019 Passed away peacefully at Gandarra surrounded by her family. Much Loved wife to John for 56 years. Loving mum to Linda. Adored Oma to Ben & Jaydee, Sam & Rachel, Tim & Ellie. Old Oma to Annika, Corey, Pippa & Peyton. Much Loved mum to Peter & Wendy. Beautiful Oma to Ashlee. Oma to Jordan. You will be very much missed, Always in our Hearts. The family would like to thank all the staff at Hospice and Gandarra for the beautiful care given to Thea, John and family.
Published in The Courier on June 18, 2019