|
|
CATHERALL Sydney James 31.10.1929 - 25.03.2019 Passed away peacefully after a short cancer battle at Creswick Hospital. Loved son of Victor and Annie. Loving husband of Marj (dec). Beloved father of Ian, Debra, Sheena (dec) and Ross. Father-in-law of Catharine, Geoff and Chris. Cherished Pa to Tara, Rebecca, Caitlin, Hailey, Maddie, James, Tom, Zoey, Matthew, Andrew, Ryan, Billy, Samantha. Adored Great grandpa of Georga, Lily, Carter and Ava. Loved Dad of Ian and Catharine Catherall of 46 Marie Crescent, Wendouree. Loved grandpa of Zoey, Matthew, Andrew, Ryan, Billy, Samantha. We Will Miss You Rest In Peace. Loved Dad of Debra and Geoff Ritchie. Greatly loved and admired Pa to Tara Diamond and Bec Shaw, Brett and Patrick. Great Grand Pa to Georga, Lily, Carter and Ava. If you are lucky enough to have a horse in your life, Then you are lucky enough. May you rest easy in your spelling paddock. Dad, You lived life your way. Rest in peace Love Ross.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 27, 2019