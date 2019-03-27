Home
Services
F. W. Barnes & Son
701 Darling Street
Redan, Victoria 3350
(03) 5336 1211
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney CATHERALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney James CATHERALL

Notice Condolences

Sydney James CATHERALL Notice
CATHERALL Sydney James 31.10.1929 - 25.03.2019 Passed away peacefully after a short cancer battle at Creswick Hospital. Loved son of Victor and Annie. Loving husband of Marj (dec). Beloved father of Ian, Debra, Sheena (dec) and Ross. Father-in-law of Catharine, Geoff and Chris. Cherished Pa to Tara, Rebecca, Caitlin, Hailey, Maddie, James, Tom, Zoey, Matthew, Andrew, Ryan, Billy, Samantha. Adored Great grandpa of Georga, Lily, Carter and Ava. Loved Dad of Ian and Catharine Catherall of 46 Marie Crescent, Wendouree. Loved grandpa of Zoey, Matthew, Andrew, Ryan, Billy, Samantha. We Will Miss You Rest In Peace. Loved Dad of Debra and Geoff Ritchie. Greatly loved and admired Pa to Tara Diamond and Bec Shaw, Brett and Patrick. Great Grand Pa to Georga, Lily, Carter and Ava. If you are lucky enough to have a horse in your life, Then you are lucky enough. May you rest easy in your spelling paddock. Dad, You lived life your way. Rest in peace Love Ross.



logo
Published in The Courier on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.