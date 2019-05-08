BROOKS (Andrewartha) Shirley BROOKS - Shirley Brooks (Andrewartha)



Peacefully on 7th May 2019.



Loving daughter of Rita and Frank (both dec).



Loved wife of Earl (dec).



Loving mother and mother in law of Graeme and Nell, Trevor and Louise and Val.



Adored Gram to Karla, Kieran, Todd, Meg and Zara.



Sister of Jack, Frank, Alvin (all dec) and Wilma, sister in law of Pauline, Marilyn, Neil, Marion and Glenys.







So dearly loved, so sadly missed.



We love you Gram.



Graeme, Nell, Karla, Kieran and Zara.







Mum, You had a smile for everyone



You had a heart of gold



You left behind the memories



That we will always hold.



Trev and Lou.



GOD BLESS







Though your smile has gone forever and your hands we cannot touch



We shall never lose the memory of the Gram we loved so much



Forever in our hearts.



Todd and Meg.







Dearly loved sister in law and friend of Marilyn and Graeme (dec).



Loved aunty of Jayne, Darren, Ken, Jodie and Brett and their families.



Back in Earl's Arms.







Dearly loved sister and true friend of Wilma and Doug (dec).



Loving aunty of Amanda and her family and Alan.



Precious memories will keep you close.







Loved sister in law of Pauline



Loving aunty of Peter and Glenda, Gary and Shaunnagh, Kim and families.



Treasured memories Published in The Courier on May 8, 2019