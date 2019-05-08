|
|
BROOKS (Andrewartha) Shirley BROOKS - Shirley Brooks (Andrewartha)
Peacefully on 7th May 2019.
Loving daughter of Rita and Frank (both dec).
Loved wife of Earl (dec).
Loving mother and mother in law of Graeme and Nell, Trevor and Louise and Val.
Adored Gram to Karla, Kieran, Todd, Meg and Zara.
Sister of Jack, Frank, Alvin (all dec) and Wilma, sister in law of Pauline, Marilyn, Neil, Marion and Glenys.
So dearly loved, so sadly missed.
We love you Gram.
Graeme, Nell, Karla, Kieran and Zara.
Mum, You had a smile for everyone
You had a heart of gold
You left behind the memories
That we will always hold.
Trev and Lou.
GOD BLESS
Though your smile has gone forever and your hands we cannot touch
We shall never lose the memory of the Gram we loved so much
Forever in our hearts.
Todd and Meg.
Dearly loved sister in law and friend of Marilyn and Graeme (dec).
Loved aunty of Jayne, Darren, Ken, Jodie and Brett and their families.
Back in Earl's Arms.
Dearly loved sister and true friend of Wilma and Doug (dec).
Loving aunty of Amanda and her family and Alan.
Precious memories will keep you close.
Loved sister in law of Pauline
Loving aunty of Peter and Glenda, Gary and Shaunnagh, Kim and families.
Treasured memories
Published in The Courier on May 8, 2019