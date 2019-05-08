Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley BROOKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley BROOKS

Notice Condolences

Shirley BROOKS Notice
BROOKS (Andrewartha) Shirley BROOKS - Shirley Brooks (Andrewartha)

Peacefully on 7th May 2019.

Loving daughter of Rita and Frank (both dec).

Loved wife of Earl (dec).

Loving mother and mother in law of Graeme and Nell, Trevor and Louise and Val.

Adored Gram to Karla, Kieran, Todd, Meg and Zara.

Sister of Jack, Frank, Alvin (all dec) and Wilma, sister in law of Pauline, Marilyn, Neil, Marion and Glenys.



So dearly loved, so sadly missed.

We love you Gram.

Graeme, Nell, Karla, Kieran and Zara.



Mum, You had a smile for everyone

You had a heart of gold

You left behind the memories

That we will always hold.

Trev and Lou.

GOD BLESS



Though your smile has gone forever and your hands we cannot touch

We shall never lose the memory of the Gram we loved so much

Forever in our hearts.

Todd and Meg.



Dearly loved sister in law and friend of Marilyn and Graeme (dec).

Loved aunty of Jayne, Darren, Ken, Jodie and Brett and their families.

Back in Earl's Arms.



Dearly loved sister and true friend of Wilma and Doug (dec).

Loving aunty of Amanda and her family and Alan.

Precious memories will keep you close.



Loved sister in law of Pauline

Loving aunty of Peter and Glenda, Gary and Shaunnagh, Kim and families.

Treasured memories
Published in The Courier on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.