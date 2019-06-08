SEAMONS (nee Keen) Shirley Ann 24.8.1946 - 1.6.2019



Aged 72 years.







Loving wife of Robert (Bob).



Loving Mother of Andrew, Michelle and Daryl.



Loving Mother-in-law of Mandy, Warren and Andi.



Loving Grandmother to Kaysha & Rob, Elora, Anton, Aidan, Rhylee, Amarli and Jameson.



Loving Great NanNan to Isabella and Summer.







Dearly loved Mum of Andrew,



Mother-in-law of Mandy,



Adored Nanny Shirl of Amarli and Jameson.



To us you were someone special



Someone loving, kind and true



You will never be forgotten



As we thought the world of you



Always in our hearts



Mum your fight is over,



you stayed strong till the end.



Sleep peacefully now.



Nanny Shirl, I will cherish the time we had together and all the amazing things you made for me. Rest easy, Amarli xx



I will miss catching up on Sunday's at the market for a chat, Nanny Shirl, you have been the best Nan ever, Jameson xx







Dearly loved Mum of Michelle,



Mother-in-law of Warren,



Loved Nan of Kaysha & Rob, Aidan and Rhylee,



Loved great NanNan of Isabella and Summer.



You were adored and loved by us all.



You have been an inspiration to us all



and always there for us.



You were our rock and we have been



truly blessed to have you.



Mum you fought till the end,



sleep peacefully now.



You will never be forgotten.







Loving and loved Mother of Daryl and Andi,



Loving and loved Nan of Elora and Anton.



Mum it is so difficult to get used to you not being here. You were always there for us, whether it was just for a chat or to give us advice. We always knew if we wanted your help we only needed to ask.



We will always cherish our memories of you and your happy smile, and you will live on in our hearts forever.



Thanks for the hugs and the memories, Elora



We know that you will have been welcomed with open arms and big hugs from Anton,



while he shows you all of the shiny and sparkly



things he has in his pockets.



Please give him a huge hug from all of us. Published in The Courier on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary