MANGELSDORF Shayne Anthony 26/10/1973 - 23/04/2019 Tragically taken as a result of a truck accident. Adored partner of Lisa; mate of Justin; much loved Dad of Brittany and Ben, Dylan and Riley; loving grandpa of Millie. Loved and adored son of Jill and John Mangelsdorf of Creswick; loved brother of Jean-Maree and Jason, and Paul; loving uncle Shayne of Shannon and Brooke; and Gracie. To know him was to love him Memories are ours to keep R.I.P. Mango Funeral arrangements at a later date
Published in The Courier on Apr. 27, 2019