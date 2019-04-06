|
|
HINDE ROGER JEFFREY 4.6.1952 - 3.4.2019
Loved and loving husband and father of Margaret, Matt, Shona and Ross: Amanda, Craig and Mel.
Loved Pa of Connor, Jordan, Sienna, Brody, Quinn and Caleb.
Everytime we think of you,
Our hearts fill with pride.
And though we'll always miss you,
We know you're by our side.
In laughter and in sorrow,
In sunshine and in rain,
We know you're watching over us.
A strong and proud family man.
Your job is done.
Time to rest.
Love you forever.
Marg, Matt, Shona, Ross and familes.
Funeral details for Mr Hinde will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 6, 2019