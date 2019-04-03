Home
Robert Maurice (Bob) EVANS

Robert Maurice (Bob) EVANS Notice
EVANS Robert Maurice (Bob) 26.09.1934 - 30.03.2019 Loved husband of Dawn (nee Hodgson, dec). Dearly loved husband of Isabel. A special time over the years, to be by your side. Sleep well. Dearly loved father of Howard & Margaret, Sharyn, Megan & Alan. Grandpa to Sarah & Paolo, Leah, Jeremy, Joshua & Hannah & Jake & Kassy. You left a part of your character within us all, whether family or friend you showed us your generosity and amazing sense of humour, which we will always treasure.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
