STEWART Robert Bruce 19 December 1933, passed away peacefully on 20 February 2019. Much loved and loving husband of Anita. Caring, patient and devoted father of Bruce, Robert, Melissa, Cameron and John. Father-in-law of Lisa, Lisa, Raj, Stephanie and Sophie. Adored grandpa of Will, Jack, Clare, Angus, Harrison, Lucy, Mickey, Alexander, Isabel, Jasmine, Hamish, Jeremy, Teddy and Tessa. A true gentleman. Family and friends are advised a memorial gathering will be held on Sunday 7 April at Balkebah West, Sidonia. Please contact [email protected] for details. Many thanks to the amazing staff at Nazareth House for the wonderful care provided to Bruce.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 23, 2019
