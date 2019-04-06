CAMPANA RINA 29.11.1926 - 2.4.2019







I will always treasure the quiet times we spent together. We will love you always.



You are now resting in peace.



Much loved mother to Clara and son-in-law David.



Beautiful Nonna to Darren, Sarah and Adam.



Adored 'Nonn' to Olivia, Henry and Will.







In quiet thoughts I reminisce,



The days that used to be.



I think of all the times we shared,



and all you did for me. No more pain.



Rest in Peace my beautiful mother.



Your loving daughter Nadia and son-in-law Bill.



Loving Nonna to David, Meg, Paula, Ashleigh, Nicholas and Callum. Loving Bis Nonna to Kalani.







To hear your voice, to see you smile.



To sit and talk to you a while.



To be together in the same old way,



Would be our greatest wish today.



Your loving daughter Marina and son-in-law Robert.



Nonna to Kim (dec) Angela and Josh, Daniel and Nittiya, Steven and Mercy.



Loving Bis Nonna to Jackson, Alana, Sophia and Alicia.







God made a mother so good and kind.



I had the privilege to call her mine.



Always in our hearts.



Your loving daughter Laura and son-in-law Craig.



Loved Nonna to Jesse and Kara, Corey and Olha, Zac, Kayla and Nick. Adored Bis Nonna to Eva.







The family would sincerely like to thank all the wonderful staff at St John of God Hospital for their care of Rina. Also a special thanks to Hospice for their wonderful support.



Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Marton and Dr. Kemp for their special care of Rina. Published in The Courier on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary