WARD Philip Maxwell (Pip) 18.11.1947-12.3.2019 Aged 71 years. Reunited with his parents Ada and William Ward (both dec); loved brother, brother- in-law, uncle and great uncle of Brenda and Bill (dec) Neal, Alan and Jan (dec) Ward, Barbara and Kevin Griffin (both dec), Graeme (dec) and Sue Ward and their families. Sincerest thanks to Ron Egeberg for his compassion, support and conducting a lovely memorial for Pip. Thank you to the Police, Ambulance Officers and Hospital Staff for their help and understanding at this difficult time. To Jenene, Steve and Graham we are thankful for your love, friendship and care of Philip over many years. It has not gone unnoticed. Many thanks to Pat Cashin for his advice and guidance through what has been a difficult time. Rest in peace Pip "You were always on my mind" ---Love always Brenda. A private cremation and memorial was held for Pip on 20 March 2019 and he was privately interred at Ballarat New Cemetery . Published in The Courier on Mar. 23, 2019