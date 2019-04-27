LAKEY Peter John On April 24, 2019, peacefully at St John of God Hospital, aged 72 years. Loved and loving husband of Rita and the late Anita; much loved Dad of Jenine and Peter Huber; loving Pa of Rachel and Jacob. Loved son of Jean and Stanley Lakey (both dec.); loved brother of Lynette and Susan and families. Reunited with Anita Resting peacefully I will hold you close within my heart and there you shall remain. to walk with me throughout my life until we meet again. Loved husband of Rita. My darling Dad, How I will miss you. You shared my life and troubles, the laughter and the tears. You gave me loving friendship, through all the many years. Out of all the many blessings received along life's way, There was no gift more treasured than you and our yesterdays. You were someone very special, Someone good and true, You will never be forgotten We think the world of you. Love Jenine and Peter. Pa, Those special memories of you will always bring a smile. If only we could have you back for just a little while, Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you're no longer here will alway cause us pain, but you're forever in our hearts. Until we meet again. Rest peacefully Pa. Rachel and Jacob. Published in The Courier on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary