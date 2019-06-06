|
|
|
Stokie Paul Funeral Mass for Paul Stokie will be offered at St Catherine of Siena Church, 108 Bulmans Road, Melton on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 1.30pm. The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for burial at Melton Cemetery, Cnr Centenary Ave and O'Niells Road, Melton West (enter via Centenary Ave). Rosary will be recited in the above church TUESDAY EVENING (11th June) at 7.30pm. Tobin Brothers Funerals St Albans Member AFDA 9870 8011 www.tobinbrothers.com.au
Published in The Courier on June 6, 2019
