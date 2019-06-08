|
KELLEHER Patricia Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Mrs Patricia Ann Kelleher will be offered at St Aloysius Church, 800 Ripon Street Sth Redan, Ballarat on FRIDAY June 14, 2019 commencing at Two (2:00) pm. A burial will take place at the Murray Pines Lawn Cemetery (Hillside), Deakin Avenue and Twelfth Street Mildura on MONDAY 17 June, 2019 commencing at Ten-thirty (10.30) am. Rosary will be recited at the Church on THURSDAY evening 13 June, 2019 commencing at 6:00 pm.
Published in The Courier on June 8, 2019
