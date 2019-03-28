Home
Patricia (MCKAY) BAIRD

BAIRD (McKay) Patricia 0n March 25 2019 peacefully at St John of God Hospital in the presence of Heather Robinson, Peter and family, aged 74 years. Loved and loving wife of Peter. Loved and loving daughter of Alice and Robert McKay of Wilcannia ( both dec); loved sister of Peter (dec); loving aunt of Robert, Suzanne, Jeffery and families. Loved daughter- in-law of David and Margaret Baird of Box Hill (both dec); loved sister-in-law of Elizabeth and John, Ian and Susan; loving aunt of Suzanne, Jennifer, and Simon; Catherine, Cameron and families. Beautiful memories are ours to keep
Published in The Courier on Mar. 28, 2019
