Patricia Ann DUFFY

DUFFY Patricia Ann Loved wife of Barry.

Loving mother of Andrew, Mark, David and Matthew.

Loved mother-in-law of Melissa and Leanne.

Daughter of Louis and Margaret Blundell (dec).

Loved sister of Lois (dec) and John Britt.

Loved sister of Terry and Jan Blundell.

Loved sister-in-law of Margaret and Gerard Winter (dec).

Loved sister-in-law of Maria and John Righetti.

Loved sister-in-law of Mary and Peter Duffy (dec).

Much loved nan of Ellen, Mikayla, Samuel, Jacob and Jackson.

Reunited with her much loved sister.



As was Patricia's wish her funeral was held on Monday, 24th June.
Published in The Courier on June 26, 2019
