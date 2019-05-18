SNOWDEN Pamela Dawn



Loving wife of Keith.



Cherished mother of Dean and Ashley and mother-in-law to Naomi.



Loved Nana of Harry, Molly, Mitchell and Liam.







A courageous battle fought with dignity.



My golden memories of our life together I will treasure.



Love always Keith.







To my mother, amazing Nana and a wonderful person.



You were a pillar of strength, guidance and decency and will be cherished in my heart and those of my children's forever.



Love always, Dean, Harry and Molly.







To my loving



Mum/Pam and Nana,



Words cannot explain my feelings; all I can do to move on is find the same courage and resilience that you have shown.



Memories will last forever.



Time for a well deserved rest now.



Love Ash, Nomes, Mitchell and Liam. xxxx Published in The Courier on May 18, 2019