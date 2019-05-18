Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela SNOWDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Dawn SNOWDEN

Notice Condolences

Pamela Dawn SNOWDEN Notice
SNOWDEN Pamela Dawn

Loving wife of Keith.

Cherished mother of Dean and Ashley and mother-in-law to Naomi.

Loved Nana of Harry, Molly, Mitchell and Liam.



A courageous battle fought with dignity.

My golden memories of our life together I will treasure.

Love always Keith.



To my mother, amazing Nana and a wonderful person.

You were a pillar of strength, guidance and decency and will be cherished in my heart and those of my children's forever.

Love always, Dean, Harry and Molly.



To my loving

Mum/Pam and Nana,

Words cannot explain my feelings; all I can do to move on is find the same courage and resilience that you have shown.

Memories will last forever.

Time for a well deserved rest now.

Love Ash, Nomes, Mitchell and Liam. xxxx
Published in The Courier on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.