|
|
SNOWDEN Pamela Dawn
Loving wife of Keith.
Cherished mother of Dean and Ashley and mother-in-law to Naomi.
Loved Nana of Harry, Molly, Mitchell and Liam.
A courageous battle fought with dignity.
My golden memories of our life together I will treasure.
Love always Keith.
To my mother, amazing Nana and a wonderful person.
You were a pillar of strength, guidance and decency and will be cherished in my heart and those of my children's forever.
Love always, Dean, Harry and Molly.
To my loving
Mum/Pam and Nana,
Words cannot explain my feelings; all I can do to move on is find the same courage and resilience that you have shown.
Memories will last forever.
Time for a well deserved rest now.
Love Ash, Nomes, Mitchell and Liam. xxxx
Published in The Courier on May 18, 2019