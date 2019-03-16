Home
CARROLL (Platt) Olive Mary Passed away on 15 March 2019 at Jack Lonsdale Lodge surrounded by her adoring family. In loving memory of a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who touched the lives of others, built strong family connections, loved life and whose courage and resilience shone through her adversities and pain. Beloved wife of Bob (dec) and sadly missed by her loving children Robert, Susan, Wendy, Jennifer and their families including all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thank you to the medical staff, nurses and carers who looked after Olive with such care and devotion at the Ballarat Base Hospital, Peter Heinz Rehabilitation Centre and Jack Lonsdale Cassia House. F. H. T. E. M. L. F. A. E
Published in The Courier on Mar. 16, 2019
