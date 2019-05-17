|
|
|
LEWIS OisÃn Thomas George Aged 6 years Please join us to celebrate how much we love OisÃn at Harrison Funerals Chapel, 748 Geelong Rd, Ballarat on MONDAY (20/5/19) at 1.30pm. Wear your brightest splash of red or yellow! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Very Special Kids. Giving bowls will be available on the day. Afterwards, you are warmly invited to share afternoon tea at OisÃn's favourite place, the Ballarat Community Garden on the corner of Queens St and Dytes Pde Ballarat. Bring your hat and coat! caring together with
Published in The Courier on May 17, 2019
