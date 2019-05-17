Home
Resources
More Obituaries for OisÃ­n LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OisÃ­n Thomas George LEWIS

Notice

OisÃ­n Thomas George LEWIS Notice
LEWIS OisÃ­n Thomas George Aged 6 years Please join us to celebrate how much we love OisÃ­n at Harrison Funerals Chapel, 748 Geelong Rd, Ballarat on MONDAY (20/5/19) at 1.30pm. Wear your brightest splash of red or yellow! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Very Special Kids. Giving bowls will be available on the day. Afterwards, you are warmly invited to share afternoon tea at OisÃ­n's favourite place, the Ballarat Community Garden on the corner of Queens St and Dytes Pde Ballarat. Bring your hat and coat! caring together with



logo


logo
Published in The Courier on May 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.