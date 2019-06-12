|
GRAHAM Norma Mary 5th July 1921- 8th June 2019. Daughter of Lily and Will Sturgeon, wife of her beloved Reg. Norma died peacefully at Nazareth House. Norma was a very loving and caring mother of her daughter Gay, son John, daughter in law Jill, grandmother of Chris, Sarah Jane, Nicole, Shannon, Justin and their partners Maz, Hamish, Paul, Jack and Kim. Adored great grandmother of Jack, Eliza, Finlay, Lexie, Arabella, Olivia, Bella, Charlie, Maddy, Noah, Ruby and Bonnie. She was loved by us all, and will always be remembered. Norma's family would like to thank the medical staff who cared for her over the years but especially the nursing staff of Nazareth House. Private Cremation
Published in The Courier on June 12, 2019