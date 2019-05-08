MATHEWS Norma June 21.06.1932 - 04.05.2019 Passed away peacefully at SJOG. Daughter of Gordon & Pearl George (both dec). Dearly loved wife of Alec (dec). Cherished mother of Graeme & Ian. Loved Mother of Graeme & Mother in law of Gail & much loved Nan of Rebekah, Luke, Sarah, Greg & Partners. We will all miss you x Much loved Mother of Ian & Mother in law of Helen. Adored Nana of Lorinda & Michael, Joel & Anna and Dean. Special Nana Norma of Poppy, Freddie & Mylah. Mum, I'll miss our daily chats and cups of tea. Thanks for everything. There is a place in my heart, That is yours alone, A part of my life that no one else can own. Love Ian x Norma, I was very fortunate to have you as my Mother in law, you loved me like a daughter. I will miss doing your hair and shopping with you. Love Helen x Published in The Courier on May 8, 2019