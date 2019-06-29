|
|
Willsher (nee Fowler) Norma Jean Born in Ballarat 13th of June 1931 passed peacefully in Perth, WA the 21st of June 2019. Beloved and loving wife for 70 years of Malcolm David Willsher (dec) born Maryborough the 5th July 1930 peacefully passed in Perth 17th March 2017. Norma is the treasured daughter of Percy and Ella (both dec) from Ballarat. Adored mother of David, Jenny, Peter, Arlene, Elisabeth and Anthony. Dearly loved Nanni to Tegan, Simon and Joshua. Great grandmother of baby Judah. An Angels voice gone to Heaven, Mum and Dad together again now forever. Rest in love, joy and peace.
Published in The Courier on June 29, 2019