BATCH (Johns) Norma Frances On February 14 2019 peacefully at St John of God Hospital, in the presence of her family, in her 90th year. Loved and loving wife of Jeffrey; dearly loved Mum of Vicki and Noel Burt, Milton and Cairi and the late Pauline, Julie Wray, Philip and Christine, David, Andrew and Jacquie; loving Gran of Nathan, Jaimie and Chris; James and Rachel, Kara, Nick and Caitlyn; Sarah and Adam, Kate and Ricky; Rebecca and Jimmy, Robert and Lanni; Laura and Alanna; proud great gran of 10. Forever in our hearts Many thanks to all the Medical Staff who cared for Mum and her family. Cremated at Ballarat on Wednesday February 20, 2019.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 23, 2019