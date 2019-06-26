|
ROBERTSON Noel On June 22 2019 peacefully at W.B. Messer Hostel Ballarat in his 89th year. Loved husband of the late Vivienne; step-father of Sue and Robert Phillips. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Edith and George (both dec), Margaret and Ronald (both dec), Norma (dec) and Ron, Barbara and the late Bill, Cate and John (both dec), Wilma (dec) and George. He loved each and everyone in the CLAN Noel was a life member of Ringwood RSL Club. He was an affiliate of Ballarat RSL; a member of Leura Lodge No 50 and Eureka Daylight Lodge No 881, AF & A Masons. So mote it be Many thanks to the staff of W.B. Messer Hostel for the care of Noel.
Published in The Courier on June 26, 2019