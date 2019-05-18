WISEMAN Neil Herbert William



Passed away peacefully on May 14th, 2019 at the age of 87.



Dearly loved husband of Kathleen (dec).



Treasured Dad of Kathryn, Christine,



Susan and Julie.



Reunited with Mum







Loved father of Kathryn and Mark



Pop of Stacey and Troy; Hayley;



Emily & Jayden



Great Pop of Adaline.



Our love is strong,



our sadness deep,



our hearts are with you,



as you peacefully sleep.







As long as hearts remember



As long as hearts still care



We do not part with those we love



They're with us everywhere



Miss you Dad.



Sue & Mark.







To hear your voice, to see your smile,



To sit and talk with you a while,



To be together in the same old way,



Would be our only wish today,



We laugh, we cry, we play our part,



But behind it all lies a broken heart,



We hide our tears when we speak your name,



Without you, Pop life's not the same.



Reunited with Nan



Loved and loving Pop to Rebecca and Dean and Great Pop to Charlotte.







Dad potters no more in his garden,



He strolls no more down the path,



But the years we had together,



Will live forever in my heart.



Loving Dad of Julie. Published in The Courier on May 18, 2019