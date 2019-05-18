Home
More Obituaries for Neil WISEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Herbert William WISEMAN

Notice Condolences

Neil Herbert William WISEMAN Notice
WISEMAN Neil Herbert William

Passed away peacefully on May 14th, 2019 at the age of 87.

Dearly loved husband of Kathleen (dec).

Treasured Dad of Kathryn, Christine,

Susan and Julie.

Reunited with Mum



Loved father of Kathryn and Mark

Pop of Stacey and Troy; Hayley;

Emily & Jayden

Great Pop of Adaline.

Our love is strong,

our sadness deep,

our hearts are with you,

as you peacefully sleep.



As long as hearts remember

As long as hearts still care

We do not part with those we love

They're with us everywhere

Miss you Dad.

Sue & Mark.



To hear your voice, to see your smile,

To sit and talk with you a while,

To be together in the same old way,

Would be our only wish today,

We laugh, we cry, we play our part,

But behind it all lies a broken heart,

We hide our tears when we speak your name,

Without you, Pop life's not the same.

Reunited with Nan

Loved and loving Pop to Rebecca and Dean and Great Pop to Charlotte.



Dad potters no more in his garden,

He strolls no more down the path,

But the years we had together,

Will live forever in my heart.

Loving Dad of Julie.
Published in The Courier on May 18, 2019
