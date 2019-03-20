Home
Services
Tobin Brothers Funerals
throughout Melbourne and across Victoria, Victoria
(03) 9373 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil HAINTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil George HAINTZ

Notice Condolences

Neil George HAINTZ Notice
HAINTZ Neil George 27.3.1944 - 15.3.2019 Passed away at S.J.O.G after a long battle with illness. Dearly loved husband to Allison. Father to Mark, Michael and Andrea. Father-in-law to Gaye. Friend to Danielle and Andrew. Special Poppy to Oskar, Alexandra, Sam, Zac, Archie & Beau Forever in our Hearts Son to Theresa and George (both dec). Brother to Lynette, Brian, Joan and Dennis. Brother-in-Law to Dinny, Cheryl, Garry and Robyn. Much loved Dad and Poppy to Mark, Oskar and Alexandra. Friend to Danielle, Matthew and Jhett. An inspiration to us all, you will be sadly missed and never forgotten. Finally at peace and reunited with your parents. Dad, words can't explain enough the many wonderful memories we have had with you in good times and sad times. You were the best Dad and Poppy anyone could have. Michael, Gaye, Sam and Zac. Dad I love you and miss you. We were blessed to have you as a Dad and Poppy. Andrea, Andrew, Archie and Beau.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.