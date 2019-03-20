HAINTZ Neil George 27.3.1944 - 15.3.2019 Passed away at S.J.O.G after a long battle with illness. Dearly loved husband to Allison. Father to Mark, Michael and Andrea. Father-in-law to Gaye. Friend to Danielle and Andrew. Special Poppy to Oskar, Alexandra, Sam, Zac, Archie & Beau Forever in our Hearts Son to Theresa and George (both dec). Brother to Lynette, Brian, Joan and Dennis. Brother-in-Law to Dinny, Cheryl, Garry and Robyn. Much loved Dad and Poppy to Mark, Oskar and Alexandra. Friend to Danielle, Matthew and Jhett. An inspiration to us all, you will be sadly missed and never forgotten. Finally at peace and reunited with your parents. Dad, words can't explain enough the many wonderful memories we have had with you in good times and sad times. You were the best Dad and Poppy anyone could have. Michael, Gaye, Sam and Zac. Dad I love you and miss you. We were blessed to have you as a Dad and Poppy. Andrea, Andrew, Archie and Beau. Published in The Courier on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary