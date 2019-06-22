|
|
DONOGHUE Natalie Anne Passed away on 13 June 2019 aged 44 years.
Dearly loved daughter of Paul and Lily and step daughter of Kayelene.
Much loved sister of David (dec), Peter and Chelsea.
So loved and forever in our hearts.
We have many treasured memories of the beautiful family holidays you planned for us. We had so much fun. You had a loving kind nature and we will always remember you and love you.
Dad and Kayelene x
Our Natty was such a kind, loyal and intelligent woman of unprecedented generosity. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. We will never forget all the good times we spent together.
Rest peacefully Natty.
Chelsea, Nate and Lowi x
Published in The Courier on June 22, 2019