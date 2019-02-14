Home
Nancy Mae (CASSIDY, JARROTT) VALLANCE

VALLANCE (Cassidy nee Jarrott) Nancy Mae On February11 2019 peacefully at Gandarra, aged 85 years. Loved wife of George Cassidy and Bruce Vallance (both dec); loved mother of Shirley and Maureen; respected mother-in-law of Greg; adored Nan of Stephen, Belinda and Trent, Sallyanne and Rohan; great grand Nan of Macauley; Kade, Nicholas and Jessica; Chelsea and Darcy. No longer with us our lives to share But in our hearts you are always there
Published in The Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
