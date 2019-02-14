|
|
VALLANCE (Cassidy nee Jarrott) Nancy Mae On February11 2019 peacefully at Gandarra, aged 85 years. Loved wife of George Cassidy and Bruce Vallance (both dec); loved mother of Shirley and Maureen; respected mother-in-law of Greg; adored Nan of Stephen, Belinda and Trent, Sallyanne and Rohan; great grand Nan of Macauley; Kade, Nicholas and Jessica; Chelsea and Darcy. No longer with us our lives to share But in our hearts you are always there
Published in The Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019