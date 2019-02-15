|
DALKIN (nee Bell) Nancy Kathleen 11.7.22 - 12.2.2019 Peacefully passed away at Nazareth House, Ballarat on February 12th 2019 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of Russell (dec.). Loved mother of Bruce and Robyn, Susan and Hal. Loved Grandmother Nanny of Emma, Sarah, Richard, Michelle and Scott and partners. Great Grand Nanny of Ollie, Nick, Poppy, Alex, Jimmy and Ben. Special thanks to the sisters and staff at Nazareth House for their compassionate care to Nancy and her family.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 15, 2019