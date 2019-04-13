WELSH (nee Prolongeau) Muriel Ann 08.03.1915 - 09.04.2019 Passed away peacefully on 9 April, 2019, aged 104 years. Sister of Vera, Leslie, Jack, Lorna, Bill (all dec) and George. Loved and loving wife of George (dec). Devoted mother of Jude, Barry and Lesley. Respected mother-in-law of Adrian (dec), Pam and Geoff. Adored Nana of all her grandchildren. "Resting peacefully with her loved ones." Loved and loving wife of George (dec). Treasured mother of Jude and Adrian (dec) McKinnis. Much loved Nana of Sharon, Michael, Brendan and Kelly-Ann and their families. How blessed we were to have this amazing, vibrant lady with us to the age of 104 years. "Now at rest, leaving us with so many happy memories." Loved and loving mother of Barry and mother-in-law of Pam. Loved Nana of Tim, Machaela and Kenny. Beautiful little Nana of Jordan and Jessie. At Peace Passed away peacefully at Geoffrey Cutter Centre, Ballarat on 9.4.2019. Loved and precious Mum of Lesley and Geoff O'Neill. Adored Nana of Sara, Rob, Layla (in Heaven), Isaiah and Sebastien, Battye, Meg (Wright) and Duncan, Ross, Amy, Nell, Paddy and Ned O'Neill, Sally, Christian, Eleanor and Giselle Holm. How blessed we were to have you in our lives. Reunited with Dad and Layla. As per Muriel's wishes a private funeral service will be held. Family and friends are invited to Webbcona Bowls Club, 906 Grevillea Road, Wendouree from 2.00pm on Thursday 18th April for afternoon tea to celebrate her life.







