More Obituaries for Mona DOBELL
Mona DOBELL

Mona DOBELL

Mona DOBELL Notice
DOBELL Mona 14.6.1926 - 1.6.2019

Aged 92, of Canberra and Ballarat.

Wonderful life and wonderful wife of Bob (dec 2008).

Loving mother of Graeme, Bruce and Jeffrey, and mum-in-law to Jan, Louise and Mary.

Grandmother to Kate, Jacqueline and Adam; Grace, Emma, Marika and Sam; Rohini and Maggie.

Great grandmother to Noah, Evan and Zachary; Joseph and Odette; Alira and Sadie.

A gentle and gracious lady with a warm heart.

Always there for us - plus a round of golf!



Funeral details for Mona will appear in a later edition.



logo
Published in The Courier on June 8, 2019
