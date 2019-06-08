|
|
DOBELL Mona 14.6.1926 - 1.6.2019
Aged 92, of Canberra and Ballarat.
Wonderful life and wonderful wife of Bob (dec 2008).
Loving mother of Graeme, Bruce and Jeffrey, and mum-in-law to Jan, Louise and Mary.
Grandmother to Kate, Jacqueline and Adam; Grace, Emma, Marika and Sam; Rohini and Maggie.
Great grandmother to Noah, Evan and Zachary; Joseph and Odette; Alira and Sadie.
A gentle and gracious lady with a warm heart.
Always there for us - plus a round of golf!
Funeral details for Mona will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Courier on June 8, 2019