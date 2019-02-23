|
|
SMITH (nee Gillingham) Merle Joycelyn At Ararat on February 20, 2019 aged 75. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Darren and Tammy. Cherished grandmother of Milli, Cooper and Kira (dec). A devoted mother and grandmother who will always be remembered for her sense of humour and for putting others ahead of herself. Beautiful mum of Donna, loved mother in law of Ross. Loved Nan of Trent and Rachel, Perri and Josh. Adored Nan Nan of Hugh and Quinn. Mum you were a huge part of our lives and we will miss you dearly. Dearly loved daughter of the late Jason and Hazel Gillingham late of Raglan. Loved sister of John (dec), Gail (dec), Ross and their families.
Published in The Courier from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019