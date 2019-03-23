Home
Melva Josephine (PAGE) WATKINS

Melva Josephine (PAGE) WATKINS Notice
WATKINS (nee Page) Melva Josephine 'MJ' 30.12.1925 - 20.03.2019 Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital, Ballarat. Aged 93 years. She was pre-deceased by her husband William Edward Watkins and daughter Joy Elaine Easton. Cherished Mother and Mother-in-Law to Gary and Sandy Watkins, Terry and Jilly Watkins, Lynda and Kevin Sheldon, Wayne and Jill Watkins and Robert Easton. Much loved Nanny Melva to Andrew, Shane, Ned, Joe, Brent, Grant, Donna, Rebecca, Jack, Tom, Billy and Molly. Great Nanny of nine and Great Great Nanny to one. Our lives were enriched by your love. Your love and kindness will stay with us always. Rest in peace in God's care.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 23, 2019
