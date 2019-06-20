BOYCE (Kennedy) Melanie 26.2.1962 - 12.6.2019







Precious daughter of Joan Sedgwick.



We shared so much my darling.



Laughter and tears, heartache and joys.



Goodbye my darling until we meet again.



Love you to the moon and back.



Mum



To my darling Mel.



I hope all the angels came down and wrapped their wings around you and gently lifted you to a better place, free of pain. The battle is over, but the memories remain.



Wait for me as I now we will meet again.



Loving you always.



Ken



My dearest mum.



How do I put into words how I feel.



My mum, my friend, my everything.



I will always love you and we will meet again.



Love you mum. XXXX



Gavin