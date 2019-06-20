Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie BOYCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie BOYCE


1962 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Melanie BOYCE Notice
BOYCE (Kennedy) Melanie 26.2.1962 - 12.6.2019



Precious daughter of Joan Sedgwick.

We shared so much my darling.

Laughter and tears, heartache and joys.

Goodbye my darling until we meet again.

Love you to the moon and back.

Mum

---

To my darling Mel.

I hope all the angels came down and wrapped their wings around you and gently lifted you to a better place, free of pain. The battle is over, but the memories remain.

Wait for me as I now we will meet again.

Loving you always.

Ken

---

My dearest mum.

How do I put into words how I feel.

My mum, my friend, my everything.

I will always love you and we will meet again.

Love you mum. XXXX

Gavin
Published in The Courier on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.