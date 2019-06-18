Home
Murray Maxwell Francis 26.3.1930 - 12.6.2019 Late of McKillop Court, Tura Beach. Beloved husband of Gwen (dec) and Elisabeth. Loving father and father-in-law of David and Julie, Andrew and Margot, Evan (dec), Clinton and Pam. Devoted GrandPa of his 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loved by Elisabeth's children, Sharlene, Leanne and Michelle. The funeral for the late Mr Max Murray will be held in the Pambula Baptist Church at 2pm, Friday 21 June, 2019. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. John R Whyman Funeral Services Bega (02) 6492 4111
Published in The Courier on June 18, 2019
