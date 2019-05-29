Home
Maurice Erik EDLUND

EDLUND Maurice Erik 2.2.1941 - 23.5.2019 Dearly loved husband of Vivienne. Loving Father of Sarah, Lucy, Rosemary and Miffy. Friend and father-in-law of Stewart Brook, Mark Francis and Robert Carson. Leader of the Pack of his cherished grandchildren, Henry and Edward Brook, Charlie and Molly Francis and Josephine, Erik and Fredrik Carson. At Maurie's request, a Private Service has been held at St. John's Anglican Church, Soldiers Hill. Fr. David Oulton officiating. His heart beat true.



Published in The Courier on May 29, 2019
