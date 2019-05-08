|
STASSE Matthew John 29/05/1980 - 6/05/2019 Our beautiful Matthew, passed away at Royal Melbourne Hospital after a long illness. Caring partner to Jess, loving son of Joe and Bernadette, big brother to Megan and Adam, step-son to Tammy and Brent, brother-in-law to Alek and Jess and Uncle to Jordan and Hamish. A beautiful smile, full of personality and quick whit. He left an impression on all that met him and will be enjoying a beer in heaven. Funeral details will be in Saturday's Courier.
Published in The Courier on May 8, 2019