Mary Elaine RIGBY

Add a Memory Share This Page Email RIGBY Mary Elaine 27/09/1935 - 24/06/2019 Passed away peacefully at Kelaston, aged 83 years. Loved wife of Bert (Herbert) and loved and missed Mum to Jeff, Karen and Tania. Mother-in-law to Jannine, Ron and Shaun, and much loved Nanna to Sean, Liam, Abbey, Nick, Chloe, Remy, Gracie and Ava. Spread your wings and fly free beautiful lady. Much loved Mum and Nan of Jeff, Jannine, Sean, Liam, Abbey, Nick and Chloe. Fondly remembered, deeply missed and always in our hearts. Reunited with Midge. Beloved mother of Karen, mother-in-law of Ron and Nan to Remy. You fought the good battle right to the end, we knew you wouldn't do it any other way. You are one of the strongest most independent women I have ever known and have certainly shaped the woman I am today. I will make sure that I pass it on to my girl too. I love you Mum and I will miss you always. Sleep well beautiful, until we meet again. Our heartfelt thank you to Dr Kathryn Oliver. Thank you also to the staff in the Lake Wing at Kelaston Aged Care. These two words will never seem enough. The care, compassion and love Mum was shown at Kelaston for almost 3 years, but particularly in the last 2 weeks has been nothing short of breathtaking. I will be forever grateful. Our beautiful Mum and Nanna, we felt honoured to have shared this experience with you. You are the strongest person we know, and you leave a hole that can never be filled. We love you and will miss you - Tan, Shaun, Gracie & Ava. To the wonderful staff at Kelaston, you were Mum's surrogate family and so many of you loved and cared for her like she was your own. We are so very grateful to you all. Mum loved you and her face lit up around you. The peace of mind you gave us will stay in our hearts forever. Published in The Courier on June 29, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices