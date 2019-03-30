Resources More Obituaries for Mark SPENCELEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark SPENCELEY

Notice Condolences SPENCELEY Mark Passed away tragically at Creswick on 24.3.2019, aged 59. Dearly loved husband of Kerrie. Loved and loving father of Erin, Gemma & Tynan. Loved father in law of Steven and Melissa. Loved Pa of Jordy, Mackenzie & Emmy; Zali, Jett & Nash; Luca, Brock & Ky. Loved Son of Paul and Betty Spenceley (both dec). Loved and loving husband and soul mate of Kerrie xxx Loved and adored father of Erin. Precious Pa to Jordy, Mackenzie and Emmy. Special friend to Matt. There are no words to describe the pain and sadness we have right now. What we would give to be able to talk to you and see you just one more time. You were more than just a dad and a Pa. You were our hero and our teacher. We are the people we are today and have what we have because of your hard work, sacrifices and advice. We probably never showed it but we are so grateful for everything that you did for us. We will live knowing that you were so proud of us each and every day. Love you forever and always "As we look back over time We find ourselves wondering.... Did we remember to thank you enough for all you have done for us? For all the times you were by our sides to help and support us.... To celebrate our successes To understand our problems And accept our defeats? Or for teaching us by your example, The value of hard work, good judgement, Courage and integrity? We wonder if we ever thanked you For the sacrifices you made. To let us have the very best? And for the simple things Like laughter, smiles and times we shared? If we have forgotten to show our Gratitude enough for all the things you did, We're thanking you now. And we are hoping you knew all along, How much you meant to us" Loved and loving father of Gemma and Steven. Adored Pa of Zali, Jett & Nash. Dad (Pa) We were truly blessed to have such a wonderful man in our lives. Your love, wisdom and dedication to our family will never be forgotten. You will forever be an inspiration to all of us. Love Tynan, Melissa, Luca, Brock and Ky "Love ya mate" Published in The Courier on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices