GERVASONI Mark David (Buddha) 29/01/1970-24/05/2019 Beloved son of Noel and Frances; adored brother of Scot and Susan, Dean (dec), Maxine and Greg; cherished uncle of Zach, Alex, Charlotte and Patrick. A brave battle well fought. - Love always Mum and Dad. Our dear brother and Uncle Mark "Buddha". You fought so hard and were so strong and we are so sad and miss you terribly, but we have so many special and beautiful memories of our brother, uncle, friend and mate. We will never forget you Bud and will love you forever. - Scot, Susan, Zach and Alex. Beloved brother of Maxine and Greg; adored uncle of Charlotte and Patrick. There's a gift in life you cannot buy, it's very rare and true. It's a special gift of friendship, that only a brother and sister knew. Loving memories are ours to keep forever. Published in The Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2019