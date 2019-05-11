|
MARTINSON Marjorie Mary On May 8 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of Emil for 70 years; cherished mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Lakshumi. Paul (dec) and Jiam, Tom, Sue and David, Craig and Emma; much loved grandma of 11 and great grandmother of 2. You had a smile for everyone. You had a heart of gold. You left behind memories That we will always hold. Love you always Mum. Sincere thanks to all the wonderful staff at the Geoffrey Cutter Centre who cared for Marjorie in her final years.
Published in The Courier on May 11, 2019