ANDERSON (nee Morrison) Marjorie Francis Died peacefully on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at St John of God Hospital, Ballarat. Aged 77 years. Loving and devoted wife of David (dec). Cherished mother of Cheryl, Murray, Stephen (dec), Simon and Bronwyn. Treasured mother-in-law of Ashley, Sarah and Tony. Much loved Nana of Jessica, Lachlan, Robert, Belinda, Ruby, James, Nicholas, Shaun and Luke and Great-Nana of Fletcher. Dear sister of Ian, Robert, Peter (dec) and Allan (dec). Mum and Dad reunited. In God's care.
Published in The Courier on June 15, 2019