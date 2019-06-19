|
SERNO Marjorie Ann A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Marjorie Serno will be held at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on FRIDAY June 21, 2019 commencing at Ten-thirty (10:30) am.
A private cremation will precede the memorial service for those closest to Marjorie and to her family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider on-line donations to the Ovarian Cancer Donations Australia, ovariancancer.net.au.
Published in The Courier on June 19, 2019
