Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie SERNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ann SERNO

Notice

Marjorie Ann SERNO Notice
SERNO Marjorie Ann A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Marjorie Serno will be held at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on FRIDAY June 21, 2019 commencing at Ten-thirty (10:30) am.

A private cremation will precede the memorial service for those closest to Marjorie and to her family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider on-line donations to the Ovarian Cancer Donations Australia, ovariancancer.net.au.



logo
Published in The Courier on June 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.