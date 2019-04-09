Home
GOSS Marion 28/08/1935 - 08/04/2019 Dearly loved and loving wife of Harry (dec), treasured Mum of Paul, Stephen, Philip (dec), Michael, Simon and Matthew; much loved mother-in-law of Judy, Michelle, Leanne and David, Mercedes and Tanya; much loved Nanna of Kirsty and Al, Daniel and Carrie, Alison and Eduardo, Anthony and Bobby, Adrian, Michaela, Bronson, Sigourney, Cameron, Mabel and Ruby; adored G-Nan of Lucie, Joseph, Christopher, Celia and Benjamin. Eternal rest grant unto her O lord and may perpetual light shine upon her May she rest in peace. Amen
Published in The Courier on Apr. 9, 2019
