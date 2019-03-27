|
Tocchet (De Marco) Maria 09/09/28-26/03/19 Born in Sacile, Italy. We are all deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our treasured Mum and Nonna. We will miss her dearly and forever remember her with great love. Daughter of Rosina & Antonio De Marco (dec). Wife of Ugo (dec). Mother of Ennio, Linda and Rosa. Mother-in-law of Jeanette. Nonna of Murray & Bianca, Bonnie & Leigh. Nonna of Olivia, Elliana, Isaac and Ari. Sister of Mario (dec), Giovanni and Adriana. Remembered fondly by her extended family in Italy. Rest in peace
Published in The Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019