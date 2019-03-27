Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria TOCCHET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria TOCCHET

Notice Condolences

Maria TOCCHET Notice
Tocchet (De Marco) Maria 09/09/28-26/03/19 Born in Sacile, Italy. We are all deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our treasured Mum and Nonna. We will miss her dearly and forever remember her with great love. Daughter of Rosina & Antonio De Marco (dec). Wife of Ugo (dec). Mother of Ennio, Linda and Rosa. Mother-in-law of Jeanette. Nonna of Murray & Bianca, Bonnie & Leigh. Nonna of Olivia, Elliana, Isaac and Ari. Sister of Mario (dec), Giovanni and Adriana. Remembered fondly by her extended family in Italy. Rest in peace
Published in The Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.