Maria "Mary" SNOWDEN

Maria "Mary" SNOWDEN Notice
SNOWDEN Maria 'Mary' 1.5.1938-15.4.2019



Loved and devoted wife of Robert (dec).

Loved and loving mother of Wendy and John, loved mother-in-law of John and Diane, cherished Grandma of Jasmin, Aled, Matthew, Todd, Lisa and Katie and their partners.

Proud Great Grandma of Patrick, Nathaniel and Annabel.



Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and John. Cherished and loved Grandma of Jasmin and Aled.

Mum there are no words to express my love for you, thank you for being a wonderful mother.

I will miss you so much.

Forever with me: Wendy



Mary, thank you for being an amazing mother-in-law.

Love always John.



Granny cherished memories of my sweet Grandma.

Love Jasmin.



My beautiful Grandmother, thanks for the memories.

Your loving grandson Aled.

Beautiful lady at peace

with Dad and Will

Mum,

Though your thoughts were clouded the sparkle in your eyes and your beautiful smile remained.

I am sorry that I was not there to hold your hand and say goodbye.

We will love and remember you always.

Your loving son John and daughter-in-law Diane and family.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 27, 2019
