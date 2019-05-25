Home
Margaret (HENDERSON) WATSON

Margaret (HENDERSON) WATSON Notice
WATSON (Henderson) Margaret On May 22 2019 peacefully at Ballarat Base Hospital in the presence of her family, in her 82nd year. Loved and loving wife of Bill (dec); dearly loved Mum of Greg and Deborah, Ricky and Sharon, Rodney and Anna, Pam and Barry; loving Nan of Zachary, Broderick and Mitchell; Justin and Ebony and Kara; Ashley, Troy and Brett; proud and loved great grandmother of Jacob and Kobe; Nate, Blake, Jasper and Tatum; and Hunter. She will be forever in our memories



Published in The Courier on May 25, 2019
