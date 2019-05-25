|
|
WATSON (Henderson) Margaret On May 22 2019 peacefully at Ballarat Base Hospital in the presence of her family, in her 82nd year. Loved and loving wife of Bill (dec); dearly loved Mum of Greg and Deborah, Ricky and Sharon, Rodney and Anna, Pam and Barry; loving Nan of Zachary, Broderick and Mitchell; Justin and Ebony and Kara; Ashley, Troy and Brett; proud and loved great grandmother of Jacob and Kobe; Nate, Blake, Jasper and Tatum; and Hunter. She will be forever in our memories
Published in The Courier on May 25, 2019