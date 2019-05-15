|
SHERMAN Margaret Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Mrs. Margaret Sherman will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Gellibrand Street, Colac, on Friday, May 17, 2019 commencing at 11:00 a.m. The Funeral will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass for the Colac Cemetery. Vigil Prayers will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Princes Highway, Pirron Yallock on Thursday Evening (May 16, 2019) commencing at 7:00 p.m. Quinn Funerals Colac 5231 2052
Published in The Courier on May 15, 2019
