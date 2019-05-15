|
CARLAND Margaret Olive 01.01.1931 - 12.05.2019 Margaret, Loved daughter of Frank and Marion Carland (Both Dec) Loved sister of Norman (Dec) John and Joan (Dec) Marion and Bob (Dec) Loving memories of happy times. Loved Sister of John and sister-in-law of Joan (Dec) Much loved Aunt of Jennifer, Frank and Jen, Tim and Tania. Fond Great Aunt of Natasha, Ebony, and Bridie. Forever in our hearts. A champion golfer at rest. Loved Daughter of Frank (Dec) and Marion (May) (Dec) Loved Sister of Marion and Sister-in-law of Bob (Dec) Loved Aunty of Dianne, Sandra, Peter (Dec) Michael and their families. Now at rest
Published in The Courier on May 15, 2019