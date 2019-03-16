Home
Lynette Elizabeth (WILLIAMSON) HOCKING

HOCKING (Williamson) Lynette Elizabeth On March 15 2019 peacefully at St John of God Hospital, in the presence of her loving family, aged 87 years. Loved and loving wife of Russell (dec); dearly loved Mother of Katrina and Lindsay, Robert (dec) and Debbie; treasured grandma of Nicole and Tim, Damian, Racheal and Mat, Dion and Charley, Rebecca and James , Danielle and Henry; great grandma of Sophie, Lucy, Alyssa, Madison and Mitchell; Oscar; Ameliah, Annika and Cooper; Henry, Pippa and Tilly. Forever in our hearts Reunited with Pop
Published in The Courier on Mar. 16, 2019
